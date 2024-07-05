Opinion

CARTOON: (Res)training the GNU

05 July 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, July 5 2024
Friday, July 5 2024

First lekgotla of new cabinet will chart way for GNU

A cabinet lekgotla is scheduled over two days from July 11
National
12 hours ago

Opposition wants parliamentary committee on presidency

Zondo commission into state capture recommended move to strengthen accountability, says ACDP
Politics
1 day ago

Presidency takes charge in crucial SOEs overhaul

Maropene Ramokgopa responsible for restructuring and for setting up holding company
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa announces expanded GNU cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his coalition cabinet on Sunday
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Risks and opportunity in new supersized cabinet

The largest cabinet to date shows that the ANC hasn’t yet conceded it is a minority government
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, July 4 2024
Thursday, July 4 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Demoted ministers need cool heads
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MATLALA SETLHALOGILE: ANC Gauteng is pursuing ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Former Pick n Pay CEO’s golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: Here’s hoping government sees the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Risks and opportunity in new ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.