BRIAN CURRIN: GNU opens window to tackle health reform
There is a critical need for all stakeholders to engage in shaping the future of healthcare in SA
Given the heated ideological divides among political leaders that have characterised SA’s debate over National Health Insurance (NHI), one might assume consensus on healthcare reform is an elusive dream. However, forming the government of national unity (GNU), which has brought together a broad spectrum of political views, has created a window for renewed engagement on the NHI and advancement of universal access to quality healthcare, as mandated by section 27 of the constitution.
The agreement between the political parties stipulates a commitment to expanding employment, economic growth and the constitution. It serves as a basis for renewed engagement on health reform and the mechanisms by which access to universal and quality healthcare can be achieved. Failure to seize this opportunity will result in prolonged legal battles over the NHI Act and again stymie urgently needed health reform...
