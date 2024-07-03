WANDILE SIHLOBO: Forging a way forward for agriculture through dialogue
New political leadership needs to support entrant black farmers as well as existing commercial farmers
03 July 2024 - 05:00
Iph’indlela (where is the way)? Some among us probably had this question in mind after seeing the cabinet composition of SA’s seventh democratic administration. The splitting of the agriculture and land affairs portfolios into two distinct departments is one of the significant changes.
The views about the agriculture portfolio are mixed, judging from some social media posts. ..
