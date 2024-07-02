GHALEB CACHALIA: Bloated executive makes it even harder to tackle challenges
It not only strains the public wage bill but reflects a contentious strategy to maintain political stability
The fat lady ended her aria. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a cabinet of 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers. Eleven portfolios have two deputy ministers. This, after he had to cobble together a coalition of sorts in the face of the ANC’s near defeat at the polls.
The MK/EFF option has been deferred, and many South Africans now live in hope of a “better life for all”, though this is hardly likely given the track record, array of daft policies, hugely skewed budget allocation and inescapable inclusion of a host of parties that helped shore up the ANC’s deficit, expanding the executive to 77 and contributing to a public wage bill that accounts for more than a third of total spending. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.