MUNYARADZI NKOMO: GNU faces immigration challenge

As we await the finalisation of the government of national unity (GNU) cabinet, questions arise about its policies, particularly on immigration. Will the approach remain nationalist and enforcement-focused, as seen under the previous ANC government, or will the influence of the coalition partners mean it adopts a more liberal and pragmatic stance?
As we await answers to this question it is crucial to reflect on the immigration landscape the new administration will inherit. The past term has been particularly challenging from an immigration perspective. Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the department of home affairs has faced numerous issues, the most pressing of which is the substantial backlog of pending applications.
By end-February, this backlog had surpassed 92,000 applications, an increase of 20,000 from previous figures. This surge appears to stem from internal inefficiencies unique to the previous administration’s period. Before 2019 the department had significantly improved visa processing times, offering predictable, timely outcomes. Addressing this backlog will undoubtedly be a priority for the incoming government.
Policy and legislative uncertainty were also hallmarks of the previous administration. A white paper published earlier this year faced widespread criticism for lacking substantial policy positions and instead presenting numerous complaints about excessive litigation against the department. It also suggested withdrawing from several international conventions on the rights of refugees and migrants, to which SA is a signatory.
This paper replaced the more progressive and comprehensive 2017 white paper on international migration, which had aimed to position SA as a continental leader while balancing the needs of its citizens. Its 1999 predecessor had a clear objective for the deracialisation of the apartheid-era immigration legislation.
Department misalignment
The clarity and forward-thinking of the 1999 and 2017 white papers stand in stark contrast to the current one, which seems misaligned with the presidency’s Operation Vulindlela project, communicating an incoherent policy position.
The theme of misalignment also permeated interdepartmental co-operation within the visa application process. Visas such as business visas and the general work visa require home affairs to collaborate with other government departments to facilitate the visa application process for investors and employees alike.
While the department has been pushing for a less administratively burdensome immigration process for such key visas with its Trusted Employer Scheme, their stakeholders have become barriers to entry. For example, several business visas fail at the department of trade, industry & competition level not because of a failure to meet the investment requirement or a lack of business track record, but rather due to an ever-narrowing perspective on the part of that department, which appears to be more focused on protectionist policies than allowing for increased sector players and resultant job creation.
On the legislative front, the recently published regulations, though introducing some positive changes, have significant issues. The remote working visa, while a step forward, is hindered by an unreasonably high-income threshold of R1m per annum, likely limiting its attractiveness. Changes to the critical skills regulations also fall short, failing to reconcile visa requirements with the admission and skills recognition criteria of various professional bodies.
Though the regulations now allow submission with proof of application for membership, a skills confirmation letter is still required, leaving a critical issue unresolved. Additionally, the regulations are incomplete; the amendments for the general work visa require a set number of points for issuance but fail to specify the points required or the calculation method, rendering the visa effectively inoperable.
Significant delays
Ultimately, the sixth administration showed few positive developments in immigration. The increasing backlog, high rejection rates, policy inconsistencies and incomplete regulations have left many hopeful for substantial improvements from the new administration. The appointment of the new home affairs minister will be an early indicator of the new government’s direction and intent. As SA enters a new era of government of GNU politics there is a sense of hope and great expectation among industry stakeholders and the clients they serve, eager to see what changes and improvements the new administration will bring.
The immigration challenges facing SA are manifold. For one, the backlog of visa applications has created significant delays and uncertainties for those seeking to live and work in the country. This has had a ripple effect on businesses, particularly those relying on skilled foreign workers to fill critical roles. Furthermore, the inconsistency in policy and legislative direction has created an environment of uncertainty, making it difficult for businesses and individuals to plan for the future.
The new administration must prioritise the overhaul of home affairs to improve efficiency and reduce the backlog. This involves not only addressing internal inefficiencies but also improving interdepartmental co-operation to ensure a smoother visa application process. The Trusted Employer Scheme is a step in the right direction, but it needs to be supported by all relevant departments to be effective.
Moreover, a clear and coherent immigration policy is essential. The white papers of 1999 and 2017 provided a solid foundation for a progressive, balanced approach to immigration. The new administration should revisit these documents to guide its policy-making process. Aligning immigration policy with broader economic and social goals, such as social cohesion, job creation and economic growth, is crucial.
The legislative framework also needs to be addressed. The income threshold for the remote working visa should be reconsidered to attract more digital nomads and remote workers, who can contribute to the economy without taking jobs from locals. Additionally, the points system for the general work visa must be clarified and made transparent to restore confidence in the immigration process.
As Ramaphosa begins his second term the eyes of the nation and the world will be on SA. The new administration has an opportunity to make significant changes to the immigration system, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic society. By addressing the challenges head-on and implementing a forward-thinking immigration policy, SA can reposition itself as a leader on the continent and a preferred destination for capital and skills on the continent.
• Nkomo is an immigration specialist and director at Strategies Migration Services SA.
