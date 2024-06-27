Opinion

CARTOON: Death or taxes in Kenya

27 June 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, June 27 2024

Kenya president withdraws finance bill after at least 23 killed in nationwide protests

William Ruto sends bill back to parliament after at least 23 people die in clashes
World
15 hours ago

Kenya’s William Ruto says tax protests ‘hijacked’ as five killed in crackdown

Five killed and at least 31 injured as protesters storm parliament
World
1 day ago

Over 200 injured and 100 arrested in tax protests in Kenya

Despite the widespread protests, MPs passed the finance bill on Thursday that seeks to raise $2.7bn in additional taxes
World
5 days ago

Kenya avoids dollar debt crunch, but economic fix remains elusive

More tax pain could be on the way for Kenyans
World
4 months ago
