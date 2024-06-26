WAR THE WORLD FORGOT
MIA SWART: SA should step up to help the people of Sudan
Based on the number of civilian deaths and the number of internally displaced people, now at 9-million, Sudan is Africa’s biggest crisis
Naledi Pandor resigned as international relations & co-operation minister last week. President Cyril Ramaphosa should now think carefully about how to fill this important portfolio.
While Pandor made great strides in showing support and solidarity for Palestine from the beginning of the Gaza war, other conflicts equally deserving of attention have been neglected by SA. One such conflict is the latest civil war in Sudan between the two main factions of the military regime, which started in April 2023. Based on the number of civilian deaths and the number of internally displaced people, now at 9-million, Sudan is Africa’s biggest crisis. The present conflict can be traced back to the conflict in Darfur 20 years ago. UN expert Alice Wairimu Nderitu has warned of "a cycle of violence that finds no end"...
