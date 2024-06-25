NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Keeping up with the Khans
Two-robot household is the latest status symbol
In the late 20th century baby boomers created the two-car household as a benchmark of suburban success for the middle class. It started as a necessity to allow two working parents but soon became an image race.
As one neighbour parked a new car on the driveway, the rest of the street soon followed suit, rushing to not be caught looking poor or out of touch. And the boomers kept driving change; the type of cars developed lined up with their need (from station wagons, the minivan, the SUV, and the retired gentleman’s convertible), the highway systems, the air travel, hotels, cruise ships ... all adjusted to the demands of the boomer generation...
