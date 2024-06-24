PAVS PILLAY: Too soon to judge the success of the sustainable seafood movement
Campaigns need to do more than raise awareness — they must influence beliefs and challenge habits
Sustainable seafood campaigns such as Seafood Watch (US, 1999), Ocean Wise (Canada, 2005), and the WWF Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (Sassi, 2004) have been around for decades — the latter having just celebrated its 20th anniversary. But how successful have these been?
Many of these campaigns have raised awareness about overfishing, endangered species, the environmental effects of fishing practices and the importance of choosing sustainable seafood. However, their effectiveness varies based on factors such as the target audience, reach, message clarity and the simplicity of decision-making tools that prompt action. ..
