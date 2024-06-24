JAMES HAYWARD: Cruising is no longer only for retirees

A cruise ship is shown moored at Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Depending on personal preference, one’s idea of an ideal holiday may not involve being confined to a ship at sea. But it that for every person who dislikes the idea of a holiday on the ocean wave at least one other loves it.
Cruise ship business is booming. It is serious business. In 2023, more than 30-million people had cruise holidays with choice of more than 300 cruise ships around the world, managed by more than 50 cruise operators. To keep these passengers entertained and fed, the industry employs about 1.2-million full-time staff, earning altogether about $50bn a year.
Cruise ships come in all shapes and sizes, but some are truly huge, such as Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas. It cost a staggering $2bn to build and can accommodate 6,700 guests and more than 2,000 crew.
Today the cruise industry is flourishing again, but three years ago it was on its knees as Covid-19 wreaked havoc. A floating city, where close contact is unavoidable, is not the best place to isolate. Passenger numbers dropped about 75%, and most cruise operators had to borrow more to stay “afloat”.
However, the industry has shown its resilience, with demand bouncing back to pre-Covid levels by 2023.
Sticky demand
Over the past three decades, demand for cruise vacations endured and its popularity even rose. One would assume that this growth would be linked to GDP growth of its main passenger hubs, the US and EU (combined, they account for 75% of passengers). However, a quick comparison between the annual growth rate of passenger volumes and annual GDP growth in the US and EU shows passenger volumes are rising far faster than GDP in the two primary markets.
Graphic: KAREN MOOLMAN
In fact, over the past 33 years, passenger volumes rose at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% versus GDP growth in the region of 2.5%. On only two occasions has the growth in passenger volumes lagged GDP growth.
One contributor to this strong growth is repeat customers. A 2022 Cruise Traveller Sentiment Study found that 85% of past passengers would like to go on another cruise. Another industry study pointed out that 58% of participants who had not been on a cruise before were considering one.
Notably, not only are former customers returning and new customers considering cruises, but operators are also adapting their offering, catering to new markets and expanding their opportunity set in the process.
Shifting trends
One of the interesting trends among cruise line passengers is their age demographic; passengers are getting younger. Today, nearly 70% of passengers are younger than 60, with the average age being just 46 — the lowest it has been in 20 years. In the Asian market, the average age is only 39 — practically juvenile in cruise ship years.
This bodes well for future demand. In industry surveys, 88% of millennials (aged 28 to 43) and 86% of GenX (aged 43 to 59) cruisers indicated that they would be cruising again. If these numbers are remotely accurate, it represents a long runway of returning clientele for cruise ship operators.
IN NUMBERS: 70%
of cruise line passengers are under the age of 60
This shift did not happen by chance though. Cruise lines have for years been focusing on expanding their addressable market, targeting younger families with a range of themed cruises and child-friendly activities. This is working. Today, 73% of passengers are travelling with family, representing at least two generations. Solo travellers are also being targeted, with more economical single berths and events aimed at solo travellers.
Investment implications
Given the positive outlook and enduring demand for cruise lines, what are the opportunities available to investors? The industry is dominated by three large players: Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Between them they control more than 75% of passenger volume and revenue. However, Royal Caribbean has been the standout performer, outperforming its peers by more than 50% over the past year.
It did this by focusing on operational efficiency, expanding its target market and investing in innovative vessels. The success of its approach is leading to happy, loyal customers. Royal Caribbean was voted the best overall Cruise Line for 21 years running.
After an impressive recovery from Covid-19, Royal Caribbean set itself a number of targets, all of which are on track to being achieved earlier than expected. This, along with the company citing record-breaking demand, has been appreciated, and rewarded, by the market.
Royal Caribbean is another example of an investment opportunity available outside of the well-trodden, AI- and tech-dominated sectors. Finding such companies is achievable when you consider investment opportunities all over the world.
• Hayward is an equity analyst at Flagship Asset Management.
JAMES HAYWARD: Cruising is no longer only for retirees
Popularity of seagoing holidays has risen over the past three decades
Depending on personal preference, one’s idea of an ideal holiday may not involve being confined to a ship at sea. But it that for every person who dislikes the idea of a holiday on the ocean wave at least one other loves it.
Cruise ship business is booming. It is serious business. In 2023, more than 30-million people had cruise holidays with choice of more than 300 cruise ships around the world, managed by more than 50 cruise operators. To keep these passengers entertained and fed, the industry employs about 1.2-million full-time staff, earning altogether about $50bn a year.
Cruise ships come in all shapes and sizes, but some are truly huge, such as Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas. It cost a staggering $2bn to build and can accommodate 6,700 guests and more than 2,000 crew.
Today the cruise industry is flourishing again, but three years ago it was on its knees as Covid-19 wreaked havoc. A floating city, where close contact is unavoidable, is not the best place to isolate. Passenger numbers dropped about 75%, and most cruise operators had to borrow more to stay “afloat”.
However, the industry has shown its resilience, with demand bouncing back to pre-Covid levels by 2023.
Sticky demand
Over the past three decades, demand for cruise vacations endured and its popularity even rose. One would assume that this growth would be linked to GDP growth of its main passenger hubs, the US and EU (combined, they account for 75% of passengers). However, a quick comparison between the annual growth rate of passenger volumes and annual GDP growth in the US and EU shows passenger volumes are rising far faster than GDP in the two primary markets.
In fact, over the past 33 years, passenger volumes rose at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% versus GDP growth in the region of 2.5%. On only two occasions has the growth in passenger volumes lagged GDP growth.
One contributor to this strong growth is repeat customers. A 2022 Cruise Traveller Sentiment Study found that 85% of past passengers would like to go on another cruise. Another industry study pointed out that 58% of participants who had not been on a cruise before were considering one.
Notably, not only are former customers returning and new customers considering cruises, but operators are also adapting their offering, catering to new markets and expanding their opportunity set in the process.
Shifting trends
One of the interesting trends among cruise line passengers is their age demographic; passengers are getting younger. Today, nearly 70% of passengers are younger than 60, with the average age being just 46 — the lowest it has been in 20 years. In the Asian market, the average age is only 39 — practically juvenile in cruise ship years.
This bodes well for future demand. In industry surveys, 88% of millennials (aged 28 to 43) and 86% of GenX (aged 43 to 59) cruisers indicated that they would be cruising again. If these numbers are remotely accurate, it represents a long runway of returning clientele for cruise ship operators.
IN NUMBERS: 70%
of cruise line passengers are under the age of 60
This shift did not happen by chance though. Cruise lines have for years been focusing on expanding their addressable market, targeting younger families with a range of themed cruises and child-friendly activities. This is working. Today, 73% of passengers are travelling with family, representing at least two generations. Solo travellers are also being targeted, with more economical single berths and events aimed at solo travellers.
Investment implications
Given the positive outlook and enduring demand for cruise lines, what are the opportunities available to investors? The industry is dominated by three large players: Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Between them they control more than 75% of passenger volume and revenue. However, Royal Caribbean has been the standout performer, outperforming its peers by more than 50% over the past year.
It did this by focusing on operational efficiency, expanding its target market and investing in innovative vessels. The success of its approach is leading to happy, loyal customers. Royal Caribbean was voted the best overall Cruise Line for 21 years running.
After an impressive recovery from Covid-19, Royal Caribbean set itself a number of targets, all of which are on track to being achieved earlier than expected. This, along with the company citing record-breaking demand, has been appreciated, and rewarded, by the market.
Royal Caribbean is another example of an investment opportunity available outside of the well-trodden, AI- and tech-dominated sectors. Finding such companies is achievable when you consider investment opportunities all over the world.
• Hayward is an equity analyst at Flagship Asset Management.
Bird spotting on the Garden Route
A coastal meander takes in a cool sea dip and ice-cold beers
Lamberts Bay on the fly
A slice of heaven in Hemel-en-Aarde valley
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Queen Mary 2 brings its splendour to Cape Town as part of upswing in local ...
Ship comes in for SA job seekers
MSC Cruises sees rich waters in South Africa after pandemic woes
CRUISING: Leave your cares behind and sail away
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.