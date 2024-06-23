GHALEB CACHALIA: SA’s most vulnerable have little use for tired GDP growth mantra
While politicians focus on this measure of growth, most people are short of the essentials of life
23 June 2024 - 18:10
When you join an organisation you are often engulfed by the prevailing ethos. When you leave for reasons of broad and specific unease you can revisit ideas unrestrained by party political considerations, and tease out some of the fault lines.
One of these is the fashionable championing of growth and the use of GDP as a measure. Thomas Piketty has presciently highlighted the associated problem by documenting when returns on capital exceed the growth rate, inequality rises. ..
