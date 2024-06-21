ROWAN POLOVIN: GNU offers chance for foreign policy shift

The government of national unity (GNU) not only marks a seismic shift in SA’s domestic political landscape but also presents a pivotal opportunity to realign our foreign policy with the values of democratic nations, rather than supporting rogue states. This shift could also allow us to play a constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and benefit from relations with Israel without delegitimising the country.

However, Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has called for Naledi Pandor’s return as foreign minister, despite her controversial stance on a number of issues, reflecting the sentiments of those who support an extreme anti-Israel position in government policy.

A new international relations & co-operation minister whose stance on Israel mimics Pandor’s enmity, coupled with a continuation of the outgoing ANC government’s destructive anti-Western foreign policy, must be vocally opposed.

Exposing the ANC’s gaffes and double standards is essential, as is advocating for a moderate, democratic approach to SA’s international relations that engages in a dehyphenated approach towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — that is to maintain positive but distinct relations with both Israel and the Palestinians, without connecting the two on every issue.

Pandor has consistently portrayed Israel with false characterisations, such as labelling it an apartheid state, while defending and championing authoritarian regimes that practise oppression at home and abroad, including Iran and Russia. Her recent statements at the Brics dialogue and her refusal to label Iran as an authoritarian regime highlight a troubling inconsistency.