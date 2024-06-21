NEIL OVERY: Cheapest option for sewage disposal comes at a high price
History shows that dumping untreated sewage into the sea is a bad idea — economically, scientifically and socially

In early June, Cape Town MMC for water & sanitation Zahid Badroodien stated that “plans are in place” to replace the city’s three marine outfalls (located in Green Point, Camps Bay and Hout Bay) with new wastewater treatment plants.
On the face of it this is a welcome, if long overdue, announcement because these outfalls collectively dump about 40-million litres of untreated sewage into the sea around Cape Town every day...
