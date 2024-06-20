JOHN DAVENPORT: What the ANC-DA coalition can learn from a marriage counsellor

No relationship is easy, but some are certainly more challenging than others. And whether they like it or not the ANC and DA are now in a relationship. Fortunately for them (and possibly the entire country), psychology has a wealth of knowledge to offer them when it comes to making complex relationships work.
First, they might do well to understand the concept of “love languages”. The languages describe five ways in which people receive and express love in a relationship. These are words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service and receiving gifts.
Given that “receiving gifts” is legally problematic, especially when it relates to the awarding of Eskom contracts, and it’s probably a little early to get touchy-feely, these are probably off-limits. But it does seem that given the harsh terms in which the two parties have described each other in the past, some affirmation could be called for as the ANC and DA explore their relative love languages.
However, given their history it seems likely that slightly more than the use of love language may be needed to make this new relationship work. If this is not done when a relationship is struggling, it is highly likely that the partners may end up just staying in an unhappy marriage for the sake of the children (that’s us), which seldom works. Real therapeutic techniques need to be applied.
“Appreciation therapy” could help. This technique relies on partners telling each other every day all the things they value in each other. An example of this in practice could be the ANC taking time out of its day to thank the DA for the fact the EFF is not in charge of monetary policy and does not have free access to the coffers of the Reserve Bank.
Likewise, the DA would be wise to stare deeply into the eyes of its new romantic partner and express gratitude that it did not choose to bring the MK party into power and allow the Gupta brothers to be joint ministers of finance, defence and whatever else they consider lucrative.
It is possible that the relationship between the DA and the ANC can only really succeed if elements within both parties at least acknowledge these deep truths and start changing their behaviour to address the conflict.
Several relationship theories use the idea of “core values” in predicting whether a relationship will last in the long term. The thinking suggests that if the spouses have core values that conflict, the only result can be the end of the relationship or one partner dominating the other. This may offer some hope for the DA-ANC nuptials, because many of their stated core values do not conflict.
For example, both say they are committed to the rule of law, nonracialism, protection of private property and a pro-business approach. This may be why a union between the ANC and EFF — which seemed quite possible before the elections given their shared histories — did not blossom. Perhaps the EFF’s policy of nationalisation and expropriation simply clashed too directly with the centrist wing of the ANC’s core values on private property and economics.
Multiple approaches to couples therapy, such as the Gottman Method, emphasise the importance of compromise to create successful relationships. To make its relationship with the ANC work, the DA may need to be prepared to compromise on its opposition to race-based affirmative action, for example, while the ANC will need to compromise on its plans for a fully funded National Health Insurance (NHI) system.
It could be argued that neither of these are “core values”, which could mean the relationship might work anyway. However, if they are seen as core values the outlook may be less rosy. For example, if the DA decides affirmative action is a deal-breaker, compromise becomes far more difficult. Likewise, if the ANC decides social upliftment is a core value, and that includes implementing NHI come what may, compromise — and the relationship as a whole — becomes difficult.
Compromises may mean both parties will shed the support of more extreme left- and right-wing elements, and result in the creation of a centrist liberal/social democratic position that offers genuine hope for the country. This potential alliance of moderates within both parties could be a holy flame that will guide us through the wilderness, the lighthouse that can show us the way to safe harbour.
Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with deputy speaker Annelie Lotriet whilst John Steenhuisen. Picture: Nic Bothma/REUTERS
Psychodynamic therapy tends to encourage people to understand that what seems like “irrational” behaviour on the part of their partner may be rooted in childhood or historical trauma. In this regard, perhaps the DA would be well served to remember the multiple traumas the apartheid state inflicted on the ANC. Seeing things from this point of view may prompt the DA to think carefully before speaking on racial issues, and consider why exactly many black South Africans have struggled to see the DA as a party for them. Turning their eagle eye inward, as opposed to outward, may help the DA be less likely to assume that the fault here is not their own.
We are now approaching what the Imago Relationship Theory would call the “root causes” of the potential problems in the DA-ANC relationship. This theory suggests that though couples argue about numerous and different things, these tend to stem from a single core problem, and that this needs to be addressed head-on if a relationship is to succeed.
For the ANC the main problem with the DA might be that it appears to people of colour to be a party for white South Africans and to represent their interests. For the DA the primary problem with the ANC could be the corruption that has hamstrung the SA economy and robbed South Africans of the future they deserve.
It is possible that the relationship between the DA and the ANC can only really succeed if elements within both parties at least acknowledge these deep truths and start changing their behaviour to address the conflict. This is where the giant opportunity exists — if tiny steps can be made forward rather than backwards, there is a chance that SA itself can start to move hesitantly forward into the promising future that seemed to lie before us in 1994.
• Davenport is chief creative officer for Vice Media & Virtue Advertising London & Dubai, a part-time psychology student and an occasional war correspondent.
