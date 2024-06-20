The all share index firmed to above 81,300 points with the rand earlier breaking below R18 against the dollar
The operational brilliance of the mastermind behind many election campaigns makes him the silent architect behind the party’s successes
Ramaphosa commits to work with all national unity government parties
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee
Insurer’s expansion under CEO presents mixed bag of bold moves and uncertain outcomes
Despite visa reforms the onus lies on firms incentivising critically skilled employees
Reasons for optimism as young people speak out
The move comes as the US and Asian allies try to gauge how far Moscow could deepen support for the nuclear-armed country
Proteas sink Americans by 18 runs in the first T20 World Cup Super Eight game
Publishers prioritise trauma-informed books to help children and teenagers cope with living through war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Hoisting Ramaphosa
No party can go it alone, says Ramaphosa after inauguration
EDITORIAL: A cabinet for change
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa inaugurated for second term as SA president
PETER BRUCE: DA has work cut out finding common ground with unions
MARK BARNES: Stop whining and get busy in the streets
