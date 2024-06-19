Metal firmer after softer US retail sales data boosts expectation that Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024
Coalitions make the case for a professionalised civil service free of executive interference
Due to the ruling and pending Motsoaledi implementing a proper decision, existing ZEPs remain valid until November 2025
Putting together a national executive may take longer than usual, says spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
Exemplar REITail ‘amenable’ to retailer converting certain stores in its portfolio to Boxer stores
BER sees acceleration to 5.5%, while Nedbank expects inflation to have held steady
Reasons for optimism as young people speak out
Panel recommends government ditches some taxes proposed in next year's budget
He comes full circle from the 2018 Test against Wales with a team again led by Pieter-Steph du Toit
It replaces the marque’s two-doored C-Class and E‑Class models
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Cabinet expansion plan
Surge of optimism boosts stocks as cabinet haggling begins
SA Medical Association urges Ramaphosa to slash cabinet posts
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: SA needs a political and intellectual heavyweight to replace Pandor as foreign minister
All eyes on Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration
EDITORIAL: New country, new risks, new opportunities
