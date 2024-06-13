PIETMAN ROOS AND DAAN STEENKAMP: Changing landscape: how to regulate AI in finance
Development of new governance structures and greater involvement of regulators is needed
Consider the case of the railway worker tasked with tapping the wheels of trains arriving at a small Karoo town with a hammer. At his retirement party the mayor brightly asked: “What was the purpose? Was that a safety check?”. “I don’t know,” answered the railway worker. The regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) carries the same challenge: diligent supervisors conducting checks with output they cannot interrogate.
One challenge that has received a lot of public discussion is the risk of model bias. Biased model outcomes could reflect the use of unrepresentative data with which to train a model or aspects of the model. For example, AI models trained on specific demographic information might generate inaccurate results when applied to people outside that demographic group. ..
