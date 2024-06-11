NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Say goodbye to Gen AI
There’s a new agent in the matrix
11 June 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: 7 June 2027
The tech industry was looking decidedly mundane and mature almost a decade ago. Phones were hotter than laptops and servers in the cloud were passe. The biggest thing was — yawn — Big Data. Then Covid-19 lockdowns happened, and tech got a shot in the arm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.