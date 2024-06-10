SHAWN HAGEDORN: From debating to solving the unemployment crisis
Workable solutions are needed to counter the exploitation of inequality to justify pervasive patronage
10 June 2024 - 17:23
How many new jobs could big businesses create if its leaders were to take on our unemployment crisis? The short answer is: not nearly enough.
With the ANC’s electoral dominance dented, we must freshly and realistically assess our core challenges and options. Sustaining 3%-4% growth is unlikely but plausible. Yet as our economy is structured this would not meaningfully reduce SA’s huge unemployment bulge. Rather, it would disproportionately benefit the affluent while increasing the government’s capacity to fund sub-subsistence grants...
