REX VAN SCHALKWYK: Apartheid did not end in 1994
SA is as much an ‘apartheid’ state today, if not more so, than it was at the commencement of the 30-year rule of the ANC
09 June 2024 - 14:09
SA must put an end to apartheid, now. There is a mistaken view that apartheid ended with the introduction of what is called the democratic era in 1994.
Though apartheid is intuitively associated with the white minority rule of the National Party (NP) in SA, the term has, in recent years, taken on a much broader, international flavour, with the most obvious example being the state of Israel under the tutelage of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government...
