NOMBEKO MBAVA: Fiscal stability depends on a coherent coalition framework
SA’s transition from apartheid in 1994 stands as a monumental stride towards democracy. Key to that success has been the stability of the intergovernmental fiscal process — a system of managing and allocating financial resources among national, provincial and local governments. Through the overarching constitutional principles of co-operative government and intergovernmental relations, the system has demonstrated resilience for the past 30 years.
The recent national and provincial election outcomes demonstrate that three decades later the populace appears poised to challenge the status quo of majority dominance. The 2016 and 2021 local government elections resulted in a number of hung municipalities. This effectively ushered in the first instances of coalition politics in SA...
