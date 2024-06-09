KRIS DOBIE: We live in a country starved of justice
Our system is often seen as protecting the rights of the guilty more than those of the innocent
09 June 2024 - 16:46
In building an ethical society, we must reach broad agreement on the values and behaviours we want to see, as well as those we reject. Part of this process involves taking action against those who violate our laws.
But in reality we hear a common theme: “Nothing happens to those who break the rules.” “There is no consequence management.” And even “people get away with murder” — a phrase often meant literally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.