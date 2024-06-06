Currency pulls back from losses on news of improvement in country’s current account deficit
Merger guidelines formalise layers of conditions built up during minister Patel’s tenure
World Bank index illustrates SA’s dire performance, but Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole improves
Ramaphosa says it's in the nation's best interest
Its position has been eroded by climate concerns, leadership limbo and weaker oil and chemical prices
ANC would have had far more support if the economy was supported by a rising tide of incomes and jobs
British entrepreneur has battled legal problems since the disastrous sale of his company to Hewlett-Packard in 2011
Zizi Kodwa, charged with corruption and out on bail, will not be missed
Grim pragmatism and quiet optimism are two very different ways of doing politics
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: ANC cleaner
Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after charges of bribery
DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership
CHRIS THURMAN: The art of politics
More than 70 ANC MPs will join job seekers’ queue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.