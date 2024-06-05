EDITORIAL: An opportune moment to reconsider NHI Act
There may be merit in retaining parts of the NHI Act that are feasible and excising the rest
05 June 2024 - 16:19
The ANC’s precipitous fall in support during last week’s general election provides an important opportunity to reconsider the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.
Whether the ANC forms a new government with centrist parties such as the DA and IFP, makes a deal with the Marxist EFF and the MKP, or finds some way to bring them all into the tent, it is going to have to find common ground with its political rivals on NHI...
