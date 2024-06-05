Opinion

CARTOON: Modi’s advice to Ramaphosa

05 June 2024 - 19:42
by Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, June 5 2024

Mexico, South Africa and India deliver political punch to markets

With most of the big emerging-market elections complete, the US is the crucial vote to watch from now on
News & Fox
13 hours ago

Indian market panics over narrow Modi win as BJP loses majority

PM Narendra Modi set to retain power but Hindu nationalist party loses majority for the first time in a decade
World
1 day ago

ANC likely to opt for minority rule over DA or EFF alliance, sources say

The ANC’s NWC’s recommendation for what is essentially a minority government may raise questions about policy paralysis
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH: SA’s election results and what they mean

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng
Politics
2 days ago
