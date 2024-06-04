The Nifty index dropped as much as 5.43% while the BSE index fell 5.4%
Political stability can only exist when principle trumps panic and realpolitik
Heavy rains, strong wind and hail have battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal, causing extensive damage to households and infrastructure
Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Elections 2024, with contributions by our colleagues at the Financial Mail
High court dismisses municipality’s application for leave to appeal against ruling
Naamsa reports car sales are down 11.6% from the previous year after election jitters in May
Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The crossing is the only lifeline to the outside world for the 2.3-million people in Gaza
Pop-up stadium and tight security put damper on headline-grabbing event
Cricket XI is made up of fine writers, not all of whom are excellent players, but they have a deep love for the game
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Rand’s roller-coaster ride
EDITORIAL: This is going to hurt
Welcome to a new coalition country: political horse-trading gets under way
ALEXANDER PARKER: Who really takes the risk in a grand coalition?
RYAN COETZEE: Parties in centrist coalition will have to swallow policies they detest
AUBREY MATSHIQI: ANC decline is a chance to correct the errors and folly of past 30 years
