DESMOND LACHMAN: Time for an overhaul of economic policies

Albert Einstein famously remarked that a sign of insanity was doing the same thing time and again and expecting a different result. To its credit, China avoided this mistake when it ditched Mao Zedong’s failed economic policies of the 1960s and 1970s in favour of a more market-orientated approach that laid the foundation for the Chinese economic miracle.
SA would do well to emulate China’s example and abandon its failed economic policies of the past 20 years in favour of something that has a chance of delivering prosperity.
In 1979, after four decades of failed economic policies under Mao, Deng Xiaoping moved China away from state-dominated communism to a more market-orientated approach. That approach came to be known as bamboo capitalism. In Deng’s words, what mattered was not whether the cat was white or whether it was black. What mattered was whether it caught the mouse.
This change in policy orientation transformed the Chinese economy. For several decades, China’s economy grew at rates of more than 8% a year. In the process, China became the world’s second-largest economy and its main engine of economic growth. It also managed to lift 400-million of its citizens out of poverty.
To say that the ANC’s economic policies of the past 20 years have failed to catch the mouse would be a gross understatement. Over the past two decades, income per capita has fallen and income inequality has increased. Per capita income has gone from being among the highest of the emerging-market economies to barely above the average. SA also has the dubious distinction of having one of the world’s worst income distributions.
Unfortunately, there are all too many additional signs of economic failure. Corruption has become pervasive and the state-owned electricity and transport systems are seriously broken. Meanwhile, the overall unemployment rate is over 30% and the youth unemployment rate is close to 50%. It also has to be of deep concern that the country keeps running high budget deficits, has a public debt that is on an unsustainable path, and has a currency that is on a downward trajectory.
All of this would suggest that SA can ill afford to stick with the failed policy approach of the past two years. This would seem to be particularly the case at a time of rapid technological change in the brave new world of artificial intelligence and heightened international competition.
With all of SA’s economic problems, it would be foolish to think there is a silver bullet that would place the country on a higher economic growth path. However, it would seem that no economic policy will succeed so long as the trade unions are allowed to perpetuate the chronic insider-outsider problem from which the country suffers. That problem discourages foreign investment and keeps all too many workers outside the formal labour market.
Industrial zone policies
One way that Deng got China onto a higher growth path was to create industrial zones that were relatively free of regulation and highly welcoming to foreign investment, and that made use of China’s large pool of cheap labour to take advantage of that country’s comparative advantage in international markets. Another was to promote China as an export-orientated economy through export-friendly policies. The beefing up of SA’s existing industrial zone policies could be an effective way of getting around the obstacles that the unions present to taking advantage of the abundant supply of cheap labour.
SA’s economic performance would benefit from implementation of the wide-ranging institutional changes proposed by Harvard’s Ricardo Hausmann in his recent report on the country’s economy. High on this list would be an overhaul of dysfunctional state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Transnet, addressing corruption and improving administrative efficiency, and encouraging private sector involvement by reducing the state’s role in the economy.
We have to hope that the ANC’s setbacks in these elections will concentrate minds on the need for a basic overhaul of the economy in the direction that put China on its rapid economic growth path. If not, the country must brace itself for another lost economic decade.
• American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Desmond Lachman was a deputy director in the IMF’s policy development and review department and the chief emerging-market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.
