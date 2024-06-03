The currency is holding steady ‘despite the uncertainty around what the government will look like’, says TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers
With no data and only a hunch that a conspiracy was afoot, columnist takes issue with opinion poll
Civil society watchdog commends IEC for fulfilling its mandate without major issues, including widespread violence
Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Elections 2024, with contributions by our colleagues at the Financial Mail
Supreme Court of Appeal dismisses companies’ and energy minister’s challenge to high court order
Bank forecast two cuts of 25bps each during the final four months of 2024
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco Data Environments
The Tories say the change to the law will not remove existing protections against discrimination on the basis of gender reassignment
Maybe they should look at the Challenge Cup as a route to qualify for the ‘World Cup of club rugby’
The pianist and composer shares a lesson on black aesthetics
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Zuma’s plan to fix SA
Welcome to a new coalition country: political horse-trading gets under way
ANC considers GNU with two deputy presidents
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Law enforcement ready to deal with post-poll violence
Ramaphosa urges unity after IEC releases final election results
IEC warns of moves to disrupt election
