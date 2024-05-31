CLYDE RUSSELL: India drives Asia’s crude oil imports to 12-month high
Country’s GDP growth is behind increased demand for transport fuels while China continues to trend weaker
31 May 2024 - 05:00
Launceston — Asia’s imports of crude oil rose to the highest in 12 months in May, with the strength being driven by India as the region’s second-biggest buyer is on track to receive record arrivals.
Asia, the world’s top crude importing region, is expected to have arrivals of 27.81-million barrels per day (bpd), up from 26.89-million bpd in April, according to data compiled by LSEG Oil Research...
