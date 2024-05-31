The local currency weakened more than 1.8% in intraday trading, the biggest one-day loss since April 10 as local and global factors weighed on it
President gambles hard-won trust relationship on contentious issues just before the election
If trends hold, the party will have to tie up with one of its bigger rivals
Business Day's comprehensive coverage of Elections 2024, with contributions by our colleagues at the Financial Mail
Local banks take beating amid worry ANC may fare worse than expected
Reserve Bank committee flags high inflation expectations despite an improved outlook
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Centrist party proposes holding a parliamentary vote
The Stormers’ only incentive is to wrestle the SA Shield top spot from the Bulls
The overall design tips a hat to past models, with partial and full electric drivetrains planned
CARTOON: MK party wins big
ANC on the ropes in early election results
Election jitters wipe off billions in value of SA Inc
EDITORIAL: Election went well despite glitches
ANTHONY BUTLER: Minority government likely before coalition deal is struck
