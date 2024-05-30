RISHANTH PILLAY: Rates jitters, wars and elections keep investors sidelined

Any discussion on the outlook for private equity usually centres on the economic and interest rate cycle. Uncertainty about the cycle has certainly been top of mind for the global private equity industry this year, with global fundraising down 10% in the first quarter of 2024 in the face of interest rate uncertainty, according to Private Equity International.
But it’s not just the economic cycle that’s weighing on the market this year. Global conflicts with the threat of escalation are also blurring the outlook and, if that wasn’t enough, more than 40 countries worldwide (about half the world by population) have gone or are going to go to the polls this year. This includes major countries such as India, the UK, the US and, of course, SA. All of these have the potential for the kinds of policy changes that make investors nervous.
In SA’s case, uncertainty about the elections, in which the ANC could lose its outright majority, has added to the impact of high global interest rates and a strong dollar to keep cash on the sidelines.
Investors, particularly foreign investors, have thus remained on the sidelines, waiting to see how matters unfold.
Given these uncertainties, it’s difficult to make a call on whether undeployed cash will quickly translate into committed capital once the dust settles after the elections. An ANC majority, or a number in the high 40s that would allow the ANC to go into coalition with smaller parties, would ensure continuity, but a lower percentage (in the low 40s) would drive the ruling party to team up with larger parties, with the potential for even more uncertainty.
Despite the outcome of the elections, the global economic and interest rate cycle, especially in the US, will continue to have an important bearing on events closer to home. Earlier this year, with expectations that US inflation would fall sharply this year, the Federal Reserve was forecasting three interest rate cuts across 2024. With inflation remaining sticky, these expectations have been pushed out until later in the year, with some economists forecasting rate cuts to start only towards the end of the year or early next year. This delayed outlook for interest rates has meant that the US dollar has remained stronger and US long-term interest rates higher, thus pushing out expectations of rate cuts in SA as well.
What does this mean for the local private equity market?
For the time being, it should mean that foreign investors will stay on the sidelines, seeking out opportunities in other markets, such as North Africa, India and South America. The action for now is therefore likely to be limited to special situations (or ones where international houses are happy to take a view) until a positive, market-friendly catalyst emerges out of the elections. This means that, for now, little activity is likely to be seen in areas sensitive to interest rates such as traditional manufacturing, retailing and construction, where low multiples reflect the lack of confidence in the sectors.
Yet there are some clear areas in which activity should remain strong, such as in digital infrastructure, where there are clear cash flows for investors looking for consistent annuity-type income. The recent sale by Actis of fibre business Octotel and Actis’ purchase (as part of a consortium with Royal Bafokeng Holdings) of Telkom’s Swiftnet are good examples of such transactions.
Should the good news scenario on the political and interest rate front play out over the next six to 12 months, markets can look forward to a pickup in activity, most likely led by the following:
Infrastructure. Further action taken by the government to engage the private sector in rebuilding power, transport and other infrastructure, should create new opportunities along the value chain.
Improved consumer and business sentiment. As rates fall, opportunities should emerge out of interest rate-sensitive sectors such as retail, property and construction.
Growth in renewables. Apart from direct and indirect investment opportunities in the sector and related sectors such as mining and alternative energy, the adaptation of renewables is already contributing to lower levels of load-shedding, which in turn is contributing to improved business continuity and should in time support business and consumer confidence.
Longer term, on the proviso that there is a cyclical improvement in SA markets and some level of certainty once the election dust has settled, the local private equity market is likely to benefit from the secular trends that have driven the market in recent years. This includes the increasing interest shown by institutional investors in private markets as a way of diversifying portfolios, as well as a hunt for yield and a drive to fill “growth”, or emerging, market basket requirements.
The increasing number of companies foregoing their stock market listings should support this.
A total of 18 SA listed companies went private over the past year but the country is not alone in this trend. The number of US-listed companies has halved this century, and the UK has lost about a quarter of its listed firms over the past 10 years. This is a trend we believe will continue to spark private market excitement, driving activity and interest in the SA private equity market once again.
• Pillay is head: Sponsored Leveraged Finance at Investec.
RISHANTH PILLAY: Rates jitters, wars and elections keep investors sidelined
Amid much uncertainty for the private equity market, a medium-term view suggests the sector holds some promise
