GAVIN MAGUIRE: Texas set for record clean and dirty power outputs
To accommodate the volatility in clean power output levels, operators maintain large volumes of fossil fuel-based power round-the-clock
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Littleton, Colorado — The operator of the Texas power system, one of the largest in the US, is on track to smash generation records from both clean and fossil fuel sources in 2024 as total power needs continue to grow.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot) clean power generation total to May 27 was a record 3.35-million megawatt hours (MWh), according to LSEG...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.