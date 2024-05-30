GARY RYNHART: Business must adapt as countries look inward

At the turn of the century, the world was a hopeful place. Globalised trade produced dramatic changes in economic systems and presented unparalleled opportunities. These were driven by exciting new technologies. Increased interdependence of economies presented a hopeful vista of peace and stability. These years were also marked by significant social changes.
I am speaking of the 1900s, not the 2000s, but comparisons are apt. Both periods of globalisation were driven by technological change — the railways, telegraphs and steamships of the 1900s and the internet and smartphones of the 2000s. That hopeful first decade of the 20th century was followed by economic booms and subsequent collapse, rising nationalism and xenophobia and a global war, unprecedented in its destruction.
Today, rising nationalism is reflected in a new geopolitical order. Actual or threats of wars between nation states are rising (most wars in the last 70 years were internal domestic conflicts). Hostility to migrants is on the increase almost everywhere. Through this lens, the phrase that history repeats itself seems more fact than opinion.
Electorates in both Europe and the US are turning to the Right. In 16 out of 27 EU member states, populist radical right parties are polling higher than 20% in national polls. In nine of those countries, these parties are the most popular party.
The European parliament elections in June for the first time will swing very much to the Right. Current polling would give the two far right political groupings (parties in the European parliament join political groups), the European Conservative and Reform Group and Identity and Democracy, the majority of seats in the European parliament. This is highly significant.
In the US, Donald Trump is polling ahead of Joe Biden in five of the six critical swing states. There is a good chance he will win. Trump is proposing to introduce a 10% across-the-board tariff on all imports (potentially up to 60% on Chinese goods). This would be a contemporary version of the infamous Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930. It would surely lead to retaliation and huge damage to world trade.
With the World Trade Organisation (created in 1994) in paralysis, chances of rebooting global trade are slim. Countries are looking inward. This is bad news for developing and middle-income countries. A study by Oxford Economics (“The impact on developing economies of WTO dissolution”, April 2024) estimates that WTO dissolution would lower the exports of developing countries by about a third.
Low-income countries would be worst affected, with exports reduced by about 43% by 2030, while exports of middle-income countries would be lowered by about 32% by 2030. While a few countries, including Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, Poland, and Morocco, have benefited from heightened geopolitical competition and managed to get more trade and investment from both the US and China, most haven’t.
Rich countries are pulling up the drawbridge. New geopolitical blocs are emerging, forcing most countries to make binary choices. The current global trajectory is extremely worrying, more so if we take historical parallels. We know nationalism, xenophobia and populism lead to assaults on democracy, conflict and societal fissures.
Diversify and expand
How does business navigate these new realities? Standard approaches will include the following: strategies to diversify markets and expand geographical reach; localising operations by establishing local subsidiaries or joint ventures; investing in supply chain resilience; staying compliant with international and local regulations; adopting digital technologies and investing in R&D; and fostering strategic partnerships and alliances, including public-private partnerships.
There are three important additional areas. First, increase the ability to adapt to geopolitical dynamics. This means effective monitoring of geopolitical developments to anticipate and respond to changes in trade policies, tariffs, and political stability along with developing and maintaining robust crisis management and contingency plans.
Second, by embracing sustainable practices and adhering to environmental, social, and governance criteria as this can enhance brand reputation and credibility across multiple markets. Third, scaling up the cultural competence of staff. Critical to this is an effective diversity and inclusion policy. Understanding new markets and different politics requires individuals who know them and can interpret what they mean for the business.
One of the best examples of how a lack of diversity in the workplace can be ruinous can be found in the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS). The recruitment of mostly toffs from Britain’s elite universities spectacularly backfired during the Cold War as the service was infiltrated by operatives who were secretly working for the Russian KGB. When SIS was finally closing in on Kim Philby, the most senior ranking KGB agent, the suggestion to assassinate him was quickly dismissed because he was “one of us”. It turns out he wasn’t.
• Rynhart is senior specialist in employers’ activities with the International Labour Organisation, based in SA.
GARY RYNHART: Business must adapt as countries look inward
Current global trajectory is worrying as rising nationalism is reflected in a new geopolitical order
