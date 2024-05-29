CLYDE RUSSELL: Lack of oomph in iron ore prices despite stimulus from China
China has taken steps to boost its struggling property sector with about $138bn in new property funding
29 May 2024 - 05:00
Launceston — The balance of risks for iron ore prices are tilted to the downside despite top buyer China’s most recent steps to boost its struggling property sector.
A series of stimulus measures announced earlier this month will see up to 1-trillion yuan ($138bn) in new property funding, an easing of mortgage rules and allowing local governments to buy some apartments in order to clear overhangs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.