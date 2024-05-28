KHADEEJA BASSIER: Don’t cede judgment to the Machine

Online forums lit up a few months ago with chatter about how artificial intelligence (AI) had the “winter blues”. Had it slowed down over Christmas? People were fascinated by examples in which responses were less creative, sassier and more likely to go rogue. The theory went that AI had “learnt” the human inclination to ease up during the holiday period. On the platform X, one user said, “What if it learnt from its training data that people usually slow down in December and put bigger projects off until the new year, and that’s why it’s been more lazy lately?”
The merit of this theory was not the point. It was the discussion that was notable. The chatter reflected an angst that has burgeoned with the deployment of AI: Are the robots becoming human? Or, who, in fact, is increasingly making decisions? People or machines?
AI lets machines simulate human intelligence. It’s the most powerful technology we’re creating because we’re building out-of-human brains. AI is an incredible way for people to turbocharge cognitive abilities. However, we are in its early stages and its effects are non-linear and task-type specific. There is also no textbook for its operation. AI is really good at idea generation and less good at basic arithmetic. It’s great at giving honest feedback your peers wouldn’t dare give but pedestrian in writing a condolence note. Understanding the difference is key to deriving true benefit. Overreliance and indiscriminate application are the dangers. This is where we might stumble — in ceding our judgment to the Machine.
To cede or not to cede. Shall we simply leave all this to the developers of technology? The dominant tech companies are commercial enterprises, motivated by profit. This is a fact, not a judgment. As investors, we’re enthusiastic about free enterprise. Let’s also recognise that in great swathes of tech, users blithely and sometimes blindly offer up a great deal more than the price of Wi-Fi or the expense of a piece of software to gain a benefit.
The business model of social media, for example, encourages users to trade the secrets of their emotions and behaviours for access, in turn monetising those secrets for profit. Users of AI applications, now populating software of every kind, also make a trade. They’re turning over elements of their decision-making for improvements in productivity and efficiency.
Trades work, provided that they are accurately priced. Where trades go wrong is where negative externalities haven’t been fully priced in.
AI encompasses so much that is good. It feeds us information and helps doctors read X-rays. It regulates heating in homes, drives cars and speeds up antibiotic discovery. And yet, consider the trade we could stumble into making in an unharnessed expansion of AI. That trade, ultimately, would be the deliberate transfer of our free will. And in every key outcome, not simply those where machines can and should do the job better. What will happen, for example, when AI is managing the meds of a patient and balancing suffering with the sustenance of life? Who shall make the decision on this balance? AI?
Were those people who had the debate about the Christmas slowdown on to something? Given AI’s growth in power, if it is untrammelled, unregulated and ignored, the transfer of free will is going to happen on a scale that is unprecedented. This is a reasonable extrapolation of the trajectory of technology that has purported to make life “easier”.
We are not good at regulating or containing advances that, prima facie, make our work and lives more comfortable or convenient. Given what might transpire as AI becomes so much more intelligent and adept, we have options. One is to let things develop as they will. Laissez faire. This only works if the negative externalities are tolerable. Another option is to yield to anxiety and withdraw. The flight response. This is not practical. Another option is to reflect on the efforts of those who’re asking for AI to be harnessed so that it enhances rather than envelops societies.
Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology, is an advocate of reflection. Harris posits that social media’s evolution is the amuse bouche to the main meal of AI. I, for example, am painfully aware of the pitfalls of my Instagram habits. I try to self-regulate by avoiding push notifications and deleting the app periodically. It is really hard. The Instagram rabbit hole is a scary place. Though I am aware of the negative effects, I still consume mindlessly.
Researchers conducted a study that explains this apparent contradiction. They reveal what they call a “product market trap”. On average, active users would need to be paid $59 each to deactivate TikTok. At the same time, they would be willing to pay $28 to have others, including themselves, deactivate TikTok. This is the FOMO effect. The primary motive to remain an active user of social media, despite negative welfare effects, is fear of missing out. In a way, this is a great example how we have ceded elements of our will in service of the Machine. Imagine doing so where irreversible harm would ensue.
AI represents great advances in the arc of human progress. Innovation flourishes best in open environments, and we favour free enterprise and the wealth it creates for innovators and societies. We must also understand there is a trade, and the price of that trade. The goal must surely be to guide, with care, the development of AI so that it complements, enhances and assists people in their decisions about life and work. This is how we shall benefit, while retaining the essence of what it is to be human: free will.
• Bassier is COO at Ninety One
