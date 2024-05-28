Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s ‘track record’

28 May 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, May 28 2024
EDITORIAL: ANC abuses public broadcaster

Few fooled by president’s electioneering gimmick
Opinion
6 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa ropes in SABC in last-ditch election pitch

In a controversial move the president uses a TV address on Sunday night to hail ANC's achievements ahead of SA's election
Politics
1 day ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa doesn’t realise citizens don’t like being taken for fools

Cyril Ramaphosa has stooped to trading in racist drivel to justify his government’s chronic failings
Opinion
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Act with intelligence and vote for competent MPs

Some small parties do not seem to offer much beyond invective and demagoguery
Opinion
1 day ago
Monday, May 27 2024
