With the US markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday, the JSE’s movement is further restrained
Few fooled by president’s electioneering gimmick
Main roads were blockaded and trucks were looted on Monday during the taxi protest
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the special risks insurer, says problems may develop if ANC support drops to 40%
Lender says it will offer personalised interest rates on home loans based on clients’ risk profiles
The proposed takeover could cause R80bn in capital outflow from SA, giving the Reserve Bank a fresh headache as it has the potential to weaken the rand
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Kubheka, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Global leaders urge implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel’s assault on Rafah
Australian captain Cummins often makes intuitive decisions that do not follow the data
Pledge to send $100bn a year to poorer countries can be seen as a lucrative business opportunity
CARTOON: ANC’s ‘track record’
EDITORIAL: ANC abuses public broadcaster
Cyril Ramaphosa ropes in SABC in last-ditch election pitch
MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa doesn’t realise citizens don’t like being taken for fools
ALEXANDER PARKER: Act with intelligence and vote for competent MPs
