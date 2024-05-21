Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s master plan

21 May 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Jacob Zuma off list but will be on ballot paper

IEC able to press ahead with final arrangements after top court ruling
National
21 hours ago

Jacob Zuma’s vision of his 3.0 presidency

Former president outlines the MK party manifesto, vowing that role of judges will be minimised
Politics
1 day ago

MK party banks on Zuma’s political appeal at polls, says Nathi Nhleko

Without the former president the breakaway party is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections, according to its national organiser
Politics
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s ironies

Former president ironically claims the moral high ground
Opinion
1 week ago
