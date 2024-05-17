Latest numbers from the US spark a relief rally across risk assets, say RMB analysts
Manager takes leave of a stage that has left him both sated and shattered
Pretoria presents its case in The Hague amid Israel’s latest military offence into Rafah
Without the former president the breakaway party is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections, according to its national organiser
Underlying business is becoming far more attractive, says analyst after shares end 14% higher
One analyst says coalition talks between the ANC and EFF or MK party would lead to a ‘knee jerk’ sell-off of SA assets
Festival is once again in the crosshairs of real-world pressures, including MeToo and French worker protests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: NHI’s fated infusion
It’s war as Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law
AfriForum and Solidarity bring legal challenges to NHI after bill signed into law
Opposition parties slam signing of NHI Bill as ANC gimmick
LUYANDA NJILO: Investors await clarity as NHI bill signed amid 200,000-bed deficit in hospitals
PETER BRUCE: To keep our sanity we must turn to the quality of our democracy
