Shares in Anglo American rose again a day after BHP made a bid for the local miner
The bill will fail to deliver anything to any of its intended stakeholders
Access fees for private train operators could be reduced depending on regulators and Treasury
Advisory firm’s scenario shows ANC to drop below 50% but not so far that it could not govern with smaller parties
Group’s share price jumps on news of the bid as board unanimously rejects merger proposal
Data due for release also includes the trade balance, electricity generation and credit extension
In the future, mandatory obligations and regulations will become more far-reaching
President also appeals to press to ‘rise up to the seriousness of the moment’
Leinster’s tours highlight the hypocrisy of northern scribes who pilloried the Bulls
Scientific advances may be getting closer at developing compounds that mimic effects exercise and a healthy diet but the proof's not quite in the pudding yet
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Still rising after 30 years
MICHAEL AVERY: Thirty years of the ANC eating the golden goose
EDITORIAL: SA at 30 — between despair and hope
Fire, Covid and scandal mark sixth democratic parliament
JONNY STEINBERG: Devil is in the details in divisive predictions about election
TOM EATON: If Ramaphosa is right, an ill-tempered god is our enemy
