CLYDE RUSSELL: China steadily building oil stockpiles
World’s biggest importer of crude is buying record amounts from Russia as price of global benchmark Brent rises
19 April 2024 - 05:00
Launceston, Australia — China increased the pace at which it added crude to its inventories in March as the world’s biggest oil importer snapped up record imports from Western-sanctioned Russia.
A total of 790,000 barrels a day were added to China’s commercial or strategic stockpiles in March, up from 570,000bbl/day during the first two months of 2024, according to calculations based on official data...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.