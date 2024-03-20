FREE TO READ | Human Rights Day magazine

SA celebrates the 30th anniversary of the country becoming a democracy following our first democratic election on April 27 1994.
As the parties vie for your vote over the next few months before our seventh election later this year, the focus will be on how many houses were built, how many jobs have been created and how to keep the country’s lights on continuously and without regular interruptions. Not many political parties will focus on or even talk about human rights and social justice. Yet, the lack of service delivery — whether in the form of too few jobs, too few houses built or entire towns without water — is, at its heart, about human rights and social justice.
Governments fail to deliver to their citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, when they fail to see how their failure will impact people’s human rights. It becomes a violation of social justice when you don’t create enough jobs or expect the majority of your people to live in a country where unemployment, inequality and poverty always take centre stage.
In this publication, we look at the challenges posed by human rights for human rights organisations, but we also look at related issues, such as the government’s failed bid to create jobs, the environment, gender parity, race and racism and the impact of corruption on our society.
We look at the state of our healthcare system and the efforts of a small group to have an impact on literacy. We hope you enjoy the read.
Editor, Ryland Fisher
In a country like SA service delivery, which so often fails the people, is intrinsically linked to social justice and human rights
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.