Opinion

Apology for unexpected website outage

Our IT team responded with urgency to rectify the situation

19 March 2024 - 17:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Dear Valued Subscriber,

We wish to extend our deepest apologies for the unexpected disruption that recently affected our website. We fully recognise the pivotal role of the constant flow of news in your life, and we’re genuinely sorry for any inconvenience this interruption may have caused. 

Our IT team responded with urgency to rectify the situation. Our commitment to providing you with reliable news is unwavering, and we are dedicated to upholding the high standards you expect from us.

We are grateful for your patience and understanding during this time. 

With appreciation,

Editor: BusinessLIVE 

Pearl Sebolao

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Returning expats can live like kings ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Why it suits the ANC that the SA ...
Opinion
3.
SINDISIWE CHIKUNGA: Government investing billions ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN LAMOLA: SAA continues its recovery and ...
Opinion
5.
RAYMOND PARSONS: Not ‘if’ but ‘how’ SA will ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Undersea cable breaks knock out internet access

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.