We wish to extend our deepest apologies for the unexpected disruption that recently affected our website. We fully recognise the pivotal role of the constant flow of news in your life, and we’re genuinely sorry for any inconvenience this interruption may have caused.
Our IT team responded with urgency to rectify the situation. Our commitment to providing you with reliable news is unwavering, and we are dedicated to upholding the high standards you expect from us.
We are grateful for your patience and understanding during this time.
Apology for unexpected website outage
Our IT team responded with urgency to rectify the situation
Dear Valued Subscriber,
We wish to extend our deepest apologies for the unexpected disruption that recently affected our website. We fully recognise the pivotal role of the constant flow of news in your life, and we’re genuinely sorry for any inconvenience this interruption may have caused.
Our IT team responded with urgency to rectify the situation. Our commitment to providing you with reliable news is unwavering, and we are dedicated to upholding the high standards you expect from us.
We are grateful for your patience and understanding during this time.
With appreciation,
Editor: BusinessLIVE
Pearl Sebolao
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Undersea cable breaks knock out internet access
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.