JONATHAN MOLVER: Brazil shows how to turn around an education system
Too many plans in SA fail because of insufficient consideration of context, capacity and capability
In 2023, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) showed that 81% of 10-year-olds in SA could not read for meaning. That four out of every five children in our country cannot read after five years of formal schooling is an unmitigated disaster, a national crisis.
The Reading Panel 2030 was convened in 2022 and has advocated for a complete overhaul of the education system to prioritise the effective teaching and learning of reading. While good progress is being made in pockets, our country needs a clear strategy, underpinned by budget and supported with rigorous measurement and accountability, if every child is going to learn to read...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.