MOELETSI MBEKI: Reflecting on SA’s democratic journey as elections approach
Since 1994 the African middle class has consolidated its hold on power and neutralised competing interests
28 February 2024 - 05:00
The final phase of what had been a centuries-long struggle against foreign domination, racial discrimination and unbridled exploitation came to an end on April 27 1994, with the first democratic election held in SA.
This phase of the struggle, which had started during the last quarter of the 19th century with the beginning of the diamond and gold mining industry, was led by the black African middle class. In 1994 the African middle class thus gained control of a state that had been built by Dutch and British colonialists since the 17th century...
