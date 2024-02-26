TOBIAS KUTTLER: Digital platform workers risk their lives with every order
The current cost-of-living crisis means platform workers are being compelled to take more risks than they would usually
26 February 2024 - 05:00
Attempts at hijacking and theft, often using violence, are a common reality for people working for food delivery and ride-hailing apps such as Mr D and Uber Eats in SA. These workers, driving through the city alone, carrying a phone and often cash, are obvious targets.
For five years, the Fairwork project has been studying the employment conditions of people working on digital platforms, including the risks they face at work. In 2024, once again, almost all workers interviewed reported having been personally assaulted at work, some being held at gunpoint or physically injured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.