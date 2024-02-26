ALAN WINDE: Let the Western Cape government fix what the ANC has broken
More powers should be devolved to a competent provincial government, including over the Port of Cape Town
SA is an extraordinary country with a constitution of which we are all rightly proud. At its core, our constitution guarantees the right of each of us to freely express who we would like to represent us as our public representatives. On May 29 millions of South Africans will have the right to vote in national and provincial elections.
Though we all celebrate these fundamental freedoms, in the past 30 years the ANC has become adept at wrecking things. The energy system, rail network, policing, post office and social grant system, to name but a few, have all fallen victim to the incompetence of the ANC-led national government. We can now add SA’s ports and harbours to this growing list. It is the Midas touch in reverse: everything the ANC touches turns to ruin...
