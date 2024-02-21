Bar precious metals and food producers, major indices were mostly weaker, with the top 40 down 0.87%
These little Dutch boy approaches to running government finances won’t work
Revenue Laws Amendment Bill adopted by the National Assembly
President announces May 29 election date and encourages all eligible voters ‘to fully participate’
The company plans to lay off 490 workers to cut costs as production contracts
Stats SA’s quarterly employment survey shows the youth remain vulnerable in the labour market
Busisiwe Mavuso says withdrawals from GFECRA should come with strict conditions
More soldiers will be killed if SANDF treats the intervention as just another peacekeeping deployment
It’s a chance for players with little or no Test experience to be briefed about what it takes to be a national player
At the Global Fine Wine Challenge local wines showed a breadth and depth across classes we could not have imagined 20 years ago
CARTOON: Cattle class
Ship carrying livestock overpowers Cape Town CBD with stench
Transnet ignored early warnings of a crisis at Cape Town port
Poultry industry in limbo over avian flu vaccines
Fruit exporters mull legal action against Transnet over Cape Town port crisis
