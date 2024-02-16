KABELO KHUMALO: Why ‘2024 is our 1994’ is a bad election sales pitch
The catchy phrase only serves to re-energise the ANC’s base to ‘defend the gains of freedom’
16 February 2024 - 05:00
Staying in a township has many benefits. One gets to see up close the resilience of South Africans, who know despair but choose to hope in the face of extreme privations.
Being a newsman, people in Palmridge who know of my trade believe I have the answers to all things SA and beyond. I don’t...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.