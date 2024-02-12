JUSTIN FLOOR AND JOHN GILCHRIST: We are what we measure: getting to grips with volatility
History shows many assumptions about risk based on volatility are flawed, especially for multi-asset funds
12 February 2024 - 05:00
By its very nature, investing requires that managers take on some form of risk. However, risk is a complex concept and how it is defined can affect the decisions fund managers make.
We believe the most crucial risk for most clients is not meeting their return objectives over the long term. This can occur because clients are invested in a fund that underperforms the objective (or experiences a permanent capital loss) or because a client exits a fund at the wrong time (potentially due to short-term underperformance), crystallising losses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.