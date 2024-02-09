Japanese shares hit 34-year highs, while oil prices are on track for a sharp weekly rise
We must not let government repeat the horrors of Life Esidimeni and treat disabled people as disposable
Freedom Under Law says the purpose and effect of the relief Hlophe has sought is to forestall judicial accountability
Political leaders say Ramaphosa merely repeated what he has been saying since he took office in 2018
the chemicals and energy group expects its half-year profits to decline as SA’s electricity and logistics crises weigh on its performance
Manufacturing hit from all sides as demand for consumer goods falls
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
The US president's remarks follow increasing domestic pressure to convince Israel to stop its attacks
They deserve the love they have got from the nation after so many years
The Performance category includes a bakkie for the first time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Sona disruptor-in-chief
WATCH: State of the nation address 2024
Business looks to Sona for state commitment to private-sector collaboration
EFF will not attend Ramaphosa’s eighth Sona
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s 2024 state of the nation address
Ramaphosa to announce election date in next 15 days, says spokesperson
